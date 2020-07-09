When Sangeeta Bijlani Almost Made Salman Khan ‘renounce’ His Bachelor Tag, Read On

While Salman Khan has weaved magic on-screen with his romance with several leading ladies of Bollywood, some of his off-screen relationships had reportedly also grabbed many eyeballs. The megastar has earlier been linked with several actors like Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur. But for the unversed, Salman was almost ready to renounce his bachelor tag and was all set to tie the knot with actor Sangeeta Bijlani with whom he reportedly had a whirlwind romance.

Also Read: Salman Khan Still Laughs At His 1992 Film 'Suryavanshi' Because Of THIS Reason

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were to get hitched in 1994

According to reports, the former couple had also settled upon a date to tie the knot which was May 27, 1994. The two had also got their wedding cards printed and were all geared up to enter marital bliss. Salman and Sangeeta reportedly started seeing each other during the late 80s. The Dabangg actor had met Sangeeta in a Bollywood party and the two bonded instantly.

Also Read: Salman Khan' Five Movies In Which He Was Paired Opposite Debutant Actresses

A news report also stated that Salman had revealed in a 1993 interview that he was planning to tie the knot soon. He had also hinted that he would get married to either Sangeeta or 'nobody else.' But soon, just as their wedding preparations were in full swing, their relationship reportedly hit rock-bottom.

Also Read: Zareen Khan Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Was Much Loved By Fans?

Sangeeta Bijlani reportedly caught Salman Khan cheating on her

Sangeeta soon called off their wedding when she reportedly 'caught' the Kick actor cheating on her with actor Somy Ali. According to a leading daily, the Tridev actor had also revealed that she was upset with Salman's infidelity. The report further stated that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had also revealed the same in some media interactions wherein he said that his fiance had called off their wedding after she caught him cheating on her.

Salman had earlier reportedly revealed to a popular Bollywood chat show that there was a time when he really wanted to settle down. He had reportedly said that he had always come extremely close to getting hitched but at the end moment, his partners had developed cold feet. According to media sources, the Ek Tha Tiger had also added that his former girlfriends taught that he can be a good boyfriend but it will get difficult to spend the rest of their lives with him.

Also Read: Did You Know Chandrachur Singh ‘rejected’ Salman Khan’s Role In 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.