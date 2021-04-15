'Sanghaar: The Massacre': Film Based On Palghar Mob Lynching To Release On April 16

On one year anniversary of the gruesome incident of mob lynching at Palghar, a short Hindi film written and directed by Siddhant Issar Sanghaar: The Massacre will be released on YouTube Channel Showman Theatre Productions on Friday, April 16. A year ago in 2020, a vigilante group lynched two Hindu Sadhus and their driver in Gadcchinchale Village, Palghar District, Maharashtra. As per reports, the incident that sent shock waves across the nation was fuelled by rumours on WhatsApp of thieves operating in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raising awareness regarding the incident Siddhant and Puneet Issar worked together to promote the short film’s theme, ‘Ahimsa Paramo Dharma Dharma Himsa Tathaiva Cha’ meaning ‘Non-Violence Is A Supreme Form Of Dharma, But Violence For Establishing Dharma, Is also Good Karma’. The 50-minute film Sanghaar: The Massacre is based around 'Sadhu Lynching' and 'Cow Slaughter.’

Film takes incidences from past as well

Even though the incident involved the killing of three innocent persons, ‘Sanghaar’ is going to be the 'first movie' on the matter of ‘mob lynching’ and ‘cow slaughter.’ Inspired by true events, the film also takes incidences of recent and ancient past where the “Peaceful Hindu Sages have been Victims of Genocide” and cow, which is a symbol of worship and reverence has been brutally slaughtered.

“The film ''Sanghaar The Massacre'' is based on the Topic of 'Sadhu Lynching' and 'Cow Slaughter'.”

“Sanghaar The Massacre upholds the True and Intrinsic Values of the Sanatan Dharma , & is an Attempt to Restore the Pride of Sanatan Dharma. The Film is a Tribute to All the Hindu Sages who have in the Past Lost their Lives Protecting Our Sanatan Dharma.”

Further, the filmmakers claim that the movie, which has its roots in Hindu philosophy, respects all religions and all religious minorities and shows them in a positive light as well. They also said that the subject has been dealt with aesthetically in a very politically correct manner. Here’s the second trailer of ‘Sanghaar: The Massacre.’



