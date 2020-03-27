The Debate
Sania Mirza Opens Up On Her Biopic, Lists Bollywood Stars Who Would Fit For The Lead

Bollywood News

Sania Mirza, in a recent media interview, talked about her biopic and mentioned the list of Bollywood actors who, she feels, can step into her shoes. Know more

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, in a conversation with an online portal, revealed that she has sold her biopic rights to producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP Movies). Reports reveal that the makers of the biopic are yet to finalise the technical crew of the movie. However, Sania Mirza, made it clear that she wants either of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, or Sara Ali Khan to play her role in the film. 

Also Read | Sania Mirza Excited For Biopic, Says 'making Of An Athlete' Is Always Relatable Content

In the media interview, Sania Mirza also revealed that she would be closely supervising the script of the film. She exclaimed that she wants the script to be an inspiration, so much so that every girl in the country should be motivated to follow her dream. The biopic is reportedly in the pre-production stage. 

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza, who is reportedly in self-quarantine due to the coronavirus scare, is seen spending time with her family. The tennis player took to her social media to post a video, where she is seen teaching her son the importance of sanitising. The video shared on March 17, has the caption: "Sanitizing !! It’s the need of the hour .. even @izhaan.mirzamalik has it down. stay safe everyone #covıd19." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reacts To Sania Mirza's Post About Mitchell Starc-Alyssa Healy At WC Final

Besides Sania Mirza, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, and others have been active on social media, sharing their quarantine updates to their fans. Here is what Bollywood actors up to during quarantine. Check out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read | Sania Mirza And Parineeti Chopra Bond Over Dinner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
