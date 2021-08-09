Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Roy Kapur Leave For Next Schedule Of ‘Om: The Battle Within'

Actor Sanjana Saghi and Aditya Roy Kapur who have teamed up for the action thriller film Om: The Battle Within, recently jetted off to shoot the next leg of the film. According to various media reports, the two have left for Russia to shoot the new schedule. Reportedly, a bubble would be created for the team so that they can safely complete the shoot.

Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Roy Kapur begin shooting next leg of Om: The Battle Within

Sanjana took to Instagram and shared a picture with her co-actor sitting and waiting for their flight while exuberating happiness for the next schedule. “Onto our next leg, & laughs that were missed. @adityaroykapur,” she captioned the post. Sanjana wore ripped jeans and paired them with the same colour denim jacket over a white tee. Aditya, on the other hand, wore a grey coloured tee and paired it with loose tracks.

Om: The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil. For his tough character in the action entertainer, Aditya had set up a gym at his Mumbai home as well as at his farmhouse. He rigorously trained in Kung fu and Tai chi for several months to perfectly deliver his stunt scenes in the forthcoming film. The Aashique 2 actor has been sweating it out in the gym to maintain his rugged avatar for the film. In the highly anticipated film will see him perform some high-octane and deadly action sequences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The film is based on true events and will see the actor in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars. The film will go on floors this September. Last year when the film was announced, Actor Sidharth Malhotra was set to star in the Hindi remake opposite Mrunal Thakur, but he politely opted out of the movie as he wasn't pleased with the screenplay, as per reports. After he left, the makers roped in the Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

IMAGE: SANJANASANGHI/ADITYAROYKAPUR/Instagram

