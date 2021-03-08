Sanjana Sanghi Celebrates Women's Day With Underprivileged; Shares An Emotional Story

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi, on Women’s Day 2021, took to social media to share her journey with Aarohan NGO, an organisation that works in the area of education for the underprivileged. It was seven years ago when the actor collaborated with the NGO and now it has become an ‘irreplaceable’ part of Sanjana’s life. In the post shared by her, Sanjana Sanghi detailed how she first volunteered as a teacher and later went on to become the project head.

ALSO READ| Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up On Working With The Late Irrfan Khan And What She Learnt From Him

Sanjana Sanghi’s journey with Aarohan

Taking to Instagram, the Rockstar actor shared a slew of photographs from their last year Women’s Day celebration. Unfortunately, this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, every one person belonging to the Aarohan family couldn’t meet each other personally. However, without complaining, everyone celebrated Women’s Day 2021 over a Zoom call virtually.

ALSO READ| Sanjana Sanghi, Himanshi Khurana, And Other Stars Who Recently Featured In Music Videos

While sharing the post, Sanjana described the NGO as a place where everyone is allowed to love fearlessly and embrace diversity. In the pictures, a jovial Sanjana appears to be interacting with all the underprivileged who sought help from the organisation. Here’s taking a look at the actor’s post:

7 years ago, @aarohan_ngo became an irreplaceable part of my life. I started out as a teacher volunteer for underprivileged children in 2014, went on to become the Project Head and realised the potent power of collective action in being able to make this world a better place. Here - we have allowed each other to love fearlessly, taught each other how to embrace diversity, how to fight constraints that society may put on us, and how to celebrate each others victories.

ALSO READ| Sanjana Sanghi Enjoys 'favourite Human Sandwich' Moment With Aditya Roy & Kapil Verma



Further on, while wishing everyone a Happy Women’s Day, Sanjana said, “These visuals are from our Women’s Day celebration last year, when without a virus remotely present in our lives - we congregated together without a worry in our minds. This year, we’re doing this over Zoom, and nobody’s complaining because we weren’t taught to do that. It makes me so proud that we’ve been able to digitally enable our students and make this possible. Here’s to each & every woman - you’re so much more than you realise. Here’s to never letting anyone making us believe otherwise. Happy Women’s Day, today & always”.

ALSO READ| Sanjana Sanghi Extends Gratitude For 'endless Love' Showered On 'Mehendi Waale Haath'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.