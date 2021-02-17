Sanjana Sanghi Enjoys 'favourite Human Sandwich' Moment With Aditya Roy & Kapil Verma

Sanjana Sanghi posted pictures of herself with her co-star and the director of her upcoming film, OM: The Battle Within. This will be Sanghi’s second movie in the Bollywood film industry. In the picture she posted, Sanghi is seated on a couch with Kapil Verma and Aditya Roy Kapur who will play the titular role in the film. She has captioned the picture as, “my forever favourite human sandwich. Om, Kavya & our Captain Kaps.🤎”. She has referred to all three of them with the roles they play in the movie. Aditya Roy Kapur is Om, she is Kavya and Kapil Verma who is the director of the film is been called 'captain' by her.

Sanjana Sanghi's BTS moments with Verma and Kapur

The pictures show the three of them sitting together and smiling for the camera. The first picture transitions into the second and Sanghi, Verma and Kapur are all in each others’ embrace as they sat for the picture to be taken. Fans have commented on the picture saying that the three of them are the 'very definition of camaraderie'. Others have said that they could not wait for the film to release as it looked very promising.

Om: The Battle Within is slated to be a summer release this year. The movie was announced in December 2019 and falls into the genre of an action-thriller. The poster of the film saw Aditya Roy Kapur in an absolutely ripped avatar. It was revealed that the actor had gone through intensive training for the action sequences as well as to maintain the physique the character demanded. The film is supposed to be about the battle that goes on within the self and the difficulty of choosing the higher path.

One of Sanjana Sanghi’s earlier Instagram posts saw her in a floral pink saree, in which she looked radiant and fresh. The saree she was wearing is heavily sequined even as it has a floral pattern to it. She has draped her pallu in a way that it fell loosely over her shoulder. She has paired her saree with a pink sequined blouse which is sleeveless and goes down her front in a deep 'v' design. She kept her hair pulled back and has worn stone-studded hoops to complete her look. Her makeup has been kept in dusky pink tones that are not too loud.

