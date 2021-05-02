Sanjana Sanghi Launches 'Here To Hear' Campaign For Mental Health Support Amid Pandemic

Actor Sanjana Sanghi who shot to fame with her last film Dil Bechara recently took to Instagram and announced the launch of her mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic has created a significant impact on mental health, thus leaving many into depression while the others suffering a turmoil of emotions. The actress informed that her initiative is aimed to address and provide aid regarding mental health.

Sanjana Sanghi's initiative to combat mental health

While announcing the initiative and sharing more details about it, Sanjana wrote, “#HereToHear Like we agreed earlier, there was never a rule book handed to any of us, on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic like we presently are. Coping, getting through, and managing our thoughts, fears, anxieties, and confusions through this extremely trying time is anything but easy. But things are tough enough, let’s not make them tougher for ourselves.” Adding, she wrote that her team has worked ‘tirelessly to be able to make possible for all a 30-minute Audio & Text sessions with a Psychologist, or a Qualified Listener anywhere and anytime, absolutely FREE of charge’ so that people open about their worries, fear, and anxieties.

"I'm so proud to see all of us as citizens stepping up to help in ways big and small, and I truly hope our work that has gone behind making 'Here to Hear' possible (will) help. De-stigmatising, seeking the support of mental health experts, as well as emphasizing the importance of doing so to be able to disentangle the many thoughts that may be making this already tough circumstance even tougher is extremely crucial," she further shared in a release. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 24-year-old actress is all set to grace the big screen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within. The action movie will star Aditya Roy Kapoor where Sanjana will play the role of his love interest.

(Image credit: SanjanaSanghi96)