Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up About Her Struggles Followed By Success: "It's Been Special"

Sanjana Sanghi is being regarded as many as one of the emerging talents in Bollywood. She has appeared in a handful of popular films and has been on her way to establishing her name as an actor in the film industry. With her last film Dil Bechara having received a strong response from the audience, the actor has been offered more film projects that she has been working on currently. Sanjana recently opened up about her struggles as an actor and making “right choices” in her interview with Hindustan Times.

Sanjana Sanghi on making the “right choices”

Sanjana’s role in Dil Bechara was her very first leading role in a feature film. The film’s story and its characters were adapted from the popular book The Fault In Our Stars. The film was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and received a massive response from the audience. Following her success, the actor has opened up on a variety of topics regarding herself in the interview. She talked about beginning her actor journey way back in 2011 and landing lead roles in 2021, calling this year “wonderful” so far.

Sanjana talked about how since her role as a child actor in Rockstar, she was one of the “auditioning actors”. She said that whether in an Ad or a “small part of a film”, she would get an audition call and would try to give her best in the audition room. The actor then said that from her time of audition to people watching her performance in Dil Bechara is “special”. She also emphasised how she used to dream about collaborating with some filmmakers, who are now telling her that they desire to work with her, describing that feeling as “amazing”.

She then talked about how it was “tough” to make the “right choices”, speaking about her next venture, Om. Sanjana also confessed that she felt “really scared” while shooting during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om, Sanjana Sanghi is all set to appear in her second film as the lead. Further details about this movie are now awaited.