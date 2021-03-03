Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up On Working With The Late Irrfan Khan And What She Learnt From Him

Actor Sanjana Sanghi impressed the audience with her portrayal of characters in various Bollywood films. She also started in the Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar movie Hindi Medium wherein she played the character of young Mita. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjana has opened up working with Irrfan and what was it like to be on sets with the late actor.

Sanjana Sanghi opens up about working with Irrfan Khan

In the interview, Sanjana has said that Irrfan Khan made her realise the importance of improvisation as an actor. She said, "Being able to improvise is everything as an actor". She also said that Irrfan Khan focused a lot on theatre. She said, "performing is not just about a line in the script but also about how the actor can make that scene their own."

Irrfan Khan's movies that have made an impact

Irrfan Khan was known for his versatility in portraying various characters on screen. Irrfan Khan's movies that are popular and impactful are Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Namesake. Irrfan Khan was also the recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour. Not just the Indian film industry, but also had made his mark in Hollywood. His last movie was The Song Of The Scorpians wherein he played the character of a camel trader. The movie was directed by Anup Singh and also starred Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani as the female lead. He passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

Sanjana Sanghi's movies

Sanjana started first made her acting debut as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. She then appeared in supporting roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. She landed her first leading lady role in the movie Dil Bechara wherein she starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is based on John Green's best selling novel The Fault In Our Stars. She played the character of Kizie Basu in the film who suffered from cancer. She is next going to be seen in the action thriller film Om The Battle Within. It is a Kapil Verma directorial and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor as in the lead. the release date of the film has not been announced yet.

