Sanjana Sanghi Pays Homage To Her 'biggest Inspiration In The World' With A Heartfelt Note

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently went down memory lane to share who she resembles the most. The Dil Bechara actor recently shared a half and half photo of herself and her maternal grandmother, from the times when she was 22. On her grandma's seventh death anniversary, Sanjhana penned a heartfelt note for her and wrote how she was her "biggest inspiration in the world."

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to her late grandmother

Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of her and her grandmother's black and white photo. She wrote how she resembles her naani as she added both of their photos from when they were 22, respectively. The actor also penned an emotional note for her late naani and mentioned how it has been seven years since she breathed her last. Sanghi wrote, "Nani & I at 22. Today marks 7 years to you leaving us Nani.".

The Rockstar actor then mentioned how her grandmother believed in the independence of women. Recalling an incident from her life Sanjana wrote, " It was my first day of college. The day you had always spoken so much about & insisted I celebrated because you were one of the only girls from your village in Gujarat to go ahead and get a degree in Science at your time, and girls going after education & independence before anything else meant the world to you."

She further wrote how her naani has always been her inspiration. She also penned the qualities that she adores of her. She wrote, "You are, and always will be, my biggest inspiration in the world. There can never be anyone as phenomenal as you. The endless generosity of your heart, the sunshine in your eyes and the magnetism of your presence, the clarity of your intent, and the selflessness of your existence. Your belief in the potent power of love.". Sanghi ended her note by saying she would be grateful if she is a reflection of her Nani. She wrote, "Ma says I’m a reflection of you, I’d be the happiest girl in the world if that were even half true."

Sanghi made her Bollywood debut with the film Rockstar at the age of 15. She recently appeared in Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will next star in the film Om: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

IMAGE: SANJANA SANGHI'S INSTAGRAM

