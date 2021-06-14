Sanjana Sanghi Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary: 'A Forever Void'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. Sanjana Sanghi shared a candid picture with Sushant Singh Rajput where the duo was seen standing next to each other. In the picture, Sushant is seen keeping his hand on Sanjana's shoulder while he leans his head onto hers. The actor also expressed how his demise is like a forever void that cannot be filled. Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "A forever void. Miss you".

Sanjana Sanghi shares pic with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's picture is from their Dil Bechara sets where they are engrossed in a scene together. Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput's last release. Sanjana marked her big-screen debut as a lead actress with this movie. The movie was widely appreciated upon its digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra also remembered the late actor. The filmmakers posted a series of pictures where the late actor was seen having gala time around his friends. He also penned a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. The note read, "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother".

Bhumi Pednekar expresses grief over losing her 'neutronstar'

Bhumi Pednekar worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Sonchiriya. The actor posted an array of BTS pictures of the actor and penned a heartfelt note. The first picture shows Sushant Singh Rajput playing with a kid and donning a wide smile for the camera. The second shot is a candid picture of Sushant and in the third picture, both Bhumi and Sushant are seen posing for the camera together. She remembered Sushant and wrote, "Miss you, your questions, and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world as I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar".

