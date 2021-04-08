Sanjana Sanghi Reveals 'fun Fact' About Herself During Her 'Ask Me Anything' Session

Sanjana Sanghi recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle. During the same, the actor was seen answering various questions regarding her likes and dislikes and her opinions on various things, such as her idea of fitness and her choice of desert, amongst others. While shelling out pieces of Sanjana Sanghi trivia, the actor even ended up revealing a "fun fact" about herself. Read on to see some of the most attention-grabbing answers from Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram Ask Me Anything session.

A peek into Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram Ask Me Anything session

While talking about whether she's a dog or a cat lover, the actor said, "Dogs! Always". On the subject of whether she's a tea or a coffee person, she said that she prefers to have "Tea, and then Coffee, and then tea again, and so on". When she was asked by a fan that while walking, does she prefer to listen to music or a podcast, she revealed that she listens to "One podcast a day and then after that music all day". When asked to choose between Pizza and Pasta by a fan, the Dil Bechara actor couldn't exactly make up her mind. She answered the question by saying, "That's tough".

When asked to choose between dancing and yoga for her choice of workout, she unequivocally said "Dancing" while shaking her shoulders and wearing a smile. When asked to choose between healthy or junk food, she replied with "ghar ka khaana" (home-cooked food). While talking about her choice of literature and given the option of fact or fiction, she opted for a fusion of the two, known as "Faction".

She was then asked to choose between "Chocolate or Ice Cream", A witty Sanjana Sanghi responded with, "Chocolate Ice Cream". Answering a question regarding her own idea of fitness, the actor said that "Fitness for me is a mixture of dance, Pilates, Yoga and Ghar Ka Khaana". At the very end of the "Ask Me Anything" session, Sanjana responded to a fan from Gujarat by saying something on the lines of "All the love right back at you all too. Also, fun fact, I am half Gujarati".

About Sanjana Sanghi's movies

Sanjana Sanghi was first seen as a supporting character in Rockstar. Nearly a decade later, the actor was seen making her debut as a lead in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara. As far as her future projects are concerned, she will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within.

