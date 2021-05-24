Sanjana Sanghi Reveals Her Relationship Status And Type Of Person She Prefers To Be With

Actor Sanjana Sanghi made her amazing debut in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. Sanjana recently talked about her relationship status. She even revealed that the type of person she is attracted to has changed over the years.

Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her relationship status

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kanan, Sanjana revealed that she is currently single and is always open to love. On being asked if there was anything happening in her love life, she said, “Sanjana ki love life bohot hi sad situation mein hai (My love life is in a very sad situation right now).“ However, she added that she is not against the idea of a relationship and is always open to love and companionship.

Later on, when being asked about the type of boys she would like to be with, she said that her type keeps changing. She reveals that there has been no specific type. More to the point, she added that in school she used to get attracted to football players and in college, she used to get attracted to nerds.

Sanjana is currently working on her upcoming project called Om: The Battle Within. According to a report by HT, Sanjana talked about her role in Om: The Battle Within and said that after exploring many scripts and possibilities the film felt right as it was a spectrum jump for her and she was looking to throw herself in uncharted territory. Recently, Sanjana Sanghi also took to her social media accounts to announce the launch of her mental health initiative called ‘Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic has created a significant impact on mental health, thus the actor informed that her initiative will provide aid regarding mental health issues.

Sanjana made her debut in a leading role opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara last year. Before that, she was seen in small roles for movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. She has been a part of many popular ad films for brands like Cadbury and Myntra. Sanjana was last seen in the music video of Guru Randhawa’s song Mehendi Wale Haath.

Promo Image: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

