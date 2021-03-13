Sanjana Sanghi Says Filmmaking Is A 'crazy Chaotic Process'; Shares Post Pack-up Pics

Sanjana Sanghi is currently shooting for her upcoming film Om: The Battle Within. She recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself post pack up of her day's work on the film. Along with a set of pictures, she penned a note in her caption describing her days on the set. She stated that filmmaking is a "crazy chaotic process."

Here's what Sanjana has to say about her day on the sets of Om: The Battle Within

In the post, Sanjana can be seen in a pair of white jeans and paired with a low neck, white top along with a denim jacket. Her hair was left loose and she opted for the natural makeup look. She flashed a broad smile while posing towards the camera. In her caption, she described that after endless hours of working, she still feels nothing but energized to keep going and that’s how crazy the filmmaking process is.

She wrote, “Every day on set is always filled with new learnings, overcoming unforeseen challenges, fear, a lot of satisfaction and making tons of memories - but some days are just more special than others. This extra-wide unaesthetic smile post pack up is courtesy of one of those extra special days on our film #OmTheBattleWithin The kind of day where after endless hours of being up on your feet, you feel nothing but energised to just keep going. Ah, filmmaking, you crazy chaotic process.” Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's photos below and what fans and followers commented on it.

A look at Sanjana Sanghi's movie Om: The Battle Within and other projects

Om: The Battle Within is an upcoming action thriller film. It is directed by Kapil Verma. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. It is slated to release in mid-2021.

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a child artist in the film Rockstar in 2011. Next, she appeared in supporting roles in films such as Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns that released in 2017. She has also appeared in various advertising commercials.

Her first major role came with Mukesh Chhabra's 2020 film, Dil Bechara. She was paired opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. Later, she appeared in a music video titled Mehendi Wale Haath.

