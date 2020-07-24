Sanjana Sanghi Feels Like She Knows SSR' Sisters, Says 'he Talked About Them All The Time'

Sanjana Sanghi spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput used to tell her that he sees his mother in his sisters. She talked about how she feels that she already knows Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters even though she has not met or spoken to them. The actor also talked about how she is feeling about her film release with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She told a media portal that she has mixed emotions about the release of her film with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor further explained that it is because while she is happy that her first film in the lead role is releasing, she would sorely miss Sushant.

A media portal asked Sanjana if she had ever spoken to the late actor’s family. Sanjana revealed that she has never spoken to his family and further told the portal that despite that, she feels that she knows them well.

The young actor explained to the media portal that Sushant was very close to his family and used always used to talk about his sisters. Sanjana revealed that late actor Sushant had told her that he ‘sees his mum’ in his sisters. She further said that she knew which sister is where and the relationship and bonding Sushant had with each of the sisters.

Sanjana also clarified that she has not spoken to the sisters personally as she feels that they need their space after the tragic loss. The actor further told the portal that maybe there will be a time when Mukesh and she will show the family the film.

Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role and will also feature actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, and Javed Jaffrey in crucial roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. This 2020 flick is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

The music for the film is composed by A R Rahman. Fans of the late actor are highly excited to catch the film on the streaming platform. The songs of the film have already received high praise on the internet. Here is a trailer of the romantic drama, Dil Bechara:

