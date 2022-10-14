The Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi is among the budding actors in the entertainment industry who has managed to win the hearts of the audience for her remarkable performances in many movies. As the actor recently graced the Lakme Fashion Week by walking on the ramp, she went candid about her fashion choices and how she will be celebrating Diwali this year.

Sanjana Sanghi goes candid about her fashion choices

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when asked about what her closet was ruled by, Sanjana Sanghi expressed her love for denim and said, “My closet is currently and forever ruled by denim. Lots and lots of denim.” She went on to reveal that denim was the only fashion trend that she could not get enough of and added that she even love wearing classic Jaipuri Indian prints with sneakers.

She stated, “I mean, if denim were a trend, then that. Also, the one that I cannot get enough of is wearing my classic Jaipuri Indian prints with sneakers. That combination for me I think is the perfect definition of who I am and even if it goes out of style, I don't even know if it's in style, but I will keep doing it.”

The actor also shed light on her Diwali preparations revealing that her outfits were all set. She mentioned that she’d be donning a mixture of pantsuits in Indian prints, some kinds of dhotis and crop tops, and classic sarees. “Being a North Indian, being from Delhi, all my Mumbai friends are very, very taken aback by my uber-enthusiasm for Diwali season because growing up in Delhi, it would start three weeks before Diwali would come. So, the outfits are all set. It is a mixture of pantsuits in Indian prints, some kinds of dhotis and crop tops, and classic sarees. I don't end up wearing lehengas as much to Diwali parties, I don't know, somehow because I feel most comfortable in a classic saree or an Indo-fusion vibe. That is what is ruling the festive outfit situation now,” she signed off.

On the work front, Sanjana is gearing up for Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah. The upcoming project is being produced by Taapsee Pannu, while Tarun Dudeja is directing it.

Image: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96