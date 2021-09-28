Sanjana Sanghi Wishes Her 'first Ever & Finest Co-star' Ranbir Kapoor On His 39th Birthday

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has a special birthday wish for his 'first ever' and 'finest co-star' Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday, September 28. The actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of photos with Ranbir and penned a heartwarming note for him on his special day.

Sanjana, in her teenage years, was part of Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor. She played the character of Mandy (Nargis Fakhri's sister) in the film. Sharing few pictures of herself with Ranbir, she wrote, "Circa 2010, a magical morning on our Rockstar sets in Dharamshala.•Happiest Day of Birth to my first ever & finest co-star"💫

Sanjana recalls Rockstar days with Ranbir Kapoor

Further, she opened about her days spent with him on the sets of Rockstar. She added, "Eternal KUDOS to you for tolerating & guiding a tiny little 13-year-old me who had never stepped foot on a film set before & for showing me the endless possibilities of what true love for our craft can be. Between the 2 of us, at the time, only you had the conviction that this is what I should be doing for the rest of my life when I’d be thinking about when & how I’d be able finish my homework amidst shoot."

Sanjana Sanghi's reason behind her social media absence

Sanjana Sanghi shot to fame with her role in the film Dil Bechara. She paired opposite late actor Sushant Sigh Rajput in the film. Since then the actor has been gaining prominence in the showbiz industry and has garnered massive social media followers. Recently, she wrote a note informing her how she has been bombarded with fans' messages asking about her whereabouts. She went on to reveal that she ‘needed social media detox’ and she was on board a very special and demanding project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in action-drama Om: The Battle Within. The film marks the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil. It is co-produced by Zee Studios'- Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.

