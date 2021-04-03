Sanjana Sanghi's Mischievous Photoshoot In An Elevator, 'Not Advised' Says The Actress

Hindi Medium actress Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media to share multiple pictures from her recent photoshoot. Previously seen in Dil Bechara, Sanajan stole the hearts of netizens with her adorable pictures from her photoshoot she had in an elevator. Check out Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram post and the advice she gave her fans.

Sanjana Sanghi's photoshoot

Clad in a fitted cream mini-dress styled by Pallak H Shah, Sanajana was all smiles in her photos from the photoshoot. Posing with a stool, Sanjana matched the vibes of the shoot with her mischievous attitude and smiles in the pictures taken by photographer Bharat Rawail. Sanjana was glammed up by makeup artist Divya Arth Shetty for the photoshoot. The actress funnily captioned her post writing that this kind of 'elevator mischief' is not advisable.

Netizens' reaction to Sanjana Sanghi's photos

It was quite evident from the comment section that fans had fallen head over heels for the actress. Several fans complimented Sanjana for her beauty and cute smile by commenting 'beautiful' and 'pretty'. The comment section was also spammed with fire and heart emojis to show appreciation towards the actress.

Pic Credit: Sanjana Singha IG

A look at Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

Sanjana recently attended the Filmfare award function and took to her social media to share pictures of her look from the night. Captioning the post as 'Filmfare ki raat', Sanjana donned a beautiful silver dress Who Wore What When. The actress got all glammed up for the night and kept the accessories to the minimum by only sporting a ring on her finger.

Recently, Sanjana shared a throwback video of her night at a recent award ceremony. The actress was awarded Debutant Performer of The Year for her role in Dil Bechara. She thanked her fans for their support and urged them to support her work in the future as they did with her character in the movie.

Sanjana Sanghi's next movie

The 24-year-old actress is all set to grace the big screen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within. The action movie will star Aditya Roy Kapoor where Sanjana will play the role of his love interest. Fans are awaiting the official release date but the movie is set to be released in the middle of this year.

Promo Pic Credit: Sanjana Singha IG

