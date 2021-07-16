Sanjana Sanghi's Post On Her Efforts For Staff During COVID-19 Pulled Down After Criticism

COVID-19 has led to the emergence of numerous heroes as citizens who helped many people facing difficulties during the lockdown. Many celebrities also were a part of various initiatives and one of them was Sanjana Sanghi. The Dil Bechara star, however, was accused of using her staff as 'props' to boost her image and her photo blog was pulled down following the backlash.

Sanjana Sanghi’s post on vaccinating helpers removed by the photosharing platform

Sanjana received flak for her post that detailed her efforts to vaccinate her staff and inform them about COVID-19 for Humans of Bombay. The actor detailed the importance of her ‘selfless caregivers Durga bhaiya, Vimal and Suman didi' in the post.

Not just seeing her grow, they had taken care of her by feeding her 'ghar ka khaana', notifying her about her flight, and also sacrificing their sleep for her, she wrote in her post. She wrote that they had become family for her now.

Sanjana stated that one of the staff members had four kids, and she provided virtual devices to them, answered their queries on them, and also provided relief kits to the relatives. The actor shared that she tried to educate them on the importance of vaccination; that she and her brother spent 'hours trying to find a slot' for them and then taking the vaccine together.

She shared that they would praise her for her efforts and ask her not to lose the 'josh' (enthusiasm). She added that such efforts by her and others coming together during the pandemic had proved that 'humanity was still alive'.

The Instagram handle, Diet Sabya, which is known to call out more than just fashion faux pas, was amongst the people that criticised the post. The handle wrote that the post reeked of 'privilege and self-importance'.

The post was also in collaboration with a beer brand and some pointed out that a 'self-glorification' post for a promotional venture was not acceptable, after which the post was eventually pulled down.

Sanjana, meanwhile, made headlines for her other efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes tying up with an NGO to help children affected by the pandemic, sharing collaborations with platforms to find a hospital bed for treatment, and more.

On the professional front, Sanjana had shot to fame with Dil Bechara opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film. She is now working on the movie Om: The Battle Within.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.