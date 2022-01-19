Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon To Come Together For Comedy-drama After 'KGF 2'?

As the fans eagerly await the release of the film, KGF Chapter 2 to watch the ensemble cast of incredible actors namely Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty, a delightful piece of news just arrived their way. It was recently unveiled that Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be reuniting yet again for another film.

According to Mid-Day, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, who have appeared together in various notable Bollywood movies namely Kshatriya, Aatish and Vijeta, will now be reuniting for a comedy movie helmed by a debutant director. It was also revealed that the makers of the film got the idea to cast the actors together after the Mohra actor shared a photo of herself with Dutt on social media.

Adding to it, the sources of the outlet further revealed how the makers decided to cast the actors together and mentioned that as they reached out to them, they were kicked out working together again. Stating further, it was mentioned that while the final draft of the script is still awaited, the announcement of the film can be expected in February 2022.

“The film, being bankrolled by a leading studio, was at the ideation stage at the time. On seeing the picture, the makers thought they would be the perfect choice for the comedy. They reached out to the actors who were kicked about working together again,” reveals a source, adding that the final draft of the script is awaited before they sign on the dotted line. “The announcement can be expected in February.”

More about KGF Chapter 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, it is the upcoming Kannada period drama action film backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie will feature some of the prominent actors namely Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi, Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian, Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi, Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, among others. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Image: PTI