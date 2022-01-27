Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Share Screen Space In Samir Karnik's Comedy Drama

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are currently gearing up to share the screen once again after a long time in Samir Karnik's next project, according to a report by ANI. They have shared the screen together before in hit films including Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala and will once again act alongside each other. The upcoming film is touted to be a comedy-drama and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite Bollywood duo together on screen again.

According to the ANI report, the Bollywood actors will soon be seen on screen together in a comedy-drama. The film will be directed by Samir Karnik and will also see Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaved Jaaferi take on pivotal roles alongside Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty. The film is yet to be titled and the actors have not made any announcements about the project yet.

Movies where Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty shared screen space

The duo shared the screen in the 2002 film Kaante, in which they acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar and others. The film was a crime drama and is now available on Voot. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty were also co-stars for Shootout at Lokhandwala, which is a 2007 action film. It also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

Suniel Shetty has was last seen in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, in which he took on a role alongside Mohanlal. The film also saw Arjun Sarja and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles and received heaps of praise after its release. The film is now available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime Video and can be viewed in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

Sanjay Dutt on the other hand was seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, available on Disney+Hotstar. The film starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role and also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @duttsanjay/@suniel.shetty/Instagram)