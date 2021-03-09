Sanjay Dutt Celebrates All The Women In His Life On International Women's Day; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt's family, and especially the women in it, has always been the superstar's priority, as is known to many. In order to honour them on the occasion of women's day, Dutt took to Instagram in order to share a picture of himself along with most of the women in his life. The carousel post that can be found below sees the actor alongside his better half, Maanayata Dutt, his mother, the late legendary Nargis Dutt along and a picture of Sanjay Dutt's sisters and he. A section of the post even sees Dutt's two daughters, Trishala & Iqra. The same can be found below.

Sanjay Dutt's gratitude-filled post for the women in his life:

About Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt:

Sanjay and Maanyata Dutt, who was previously known as Dilnawaaz Shaikh, tied the knot on 7th February 2008. It is believed that the wedding took place in Goa. Two years post their marriage, the couple became parents to twins; Shaharaan & Iqra. Some more pictures of the two can be found below.

About Sanjay Dutt & Nargis:

As is known to many, Sanjay Dutt's mother, Nargis Dutt was a legendary actor and someone who Dutt was very much close to. It is believed that Nargis had been a pillar of support to her son whenever he needed her to be, including the time when he was involved in substances consumption. Nargis Dutt breathed her last just before Sanjay Dutt got his big-screen debut with Rocky.

As far as other women who are a part of Sanjay Dutt's family are concerned, Dutt's first-born, Trishala resides somewhere in the United States. No details regarding her exact whereabouts or her current endeavours are available at the moment. The same will be shared with the readers as and when made available. The same holds true for Sanjay Dutt's sisters as well.

As far as professional commitments are concerned, Dutt will be seen next as Adheera, the antagonist of the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film additionally stars the likes of Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon, amongst others. The film will get a theatrical release on 16th July of this year.

