Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to mark his debut in the South Film Industry with the release of his highly-anticipated film, KGF Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022, which will witness a power-packed performance by the notable cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees Sanjay Dutt greeting his fans. One thing that caught the attention of netizens was a fan who travelled to Mumbai to meet her favourite actor.

Fan comes to Mumbai to meet Sanjay Dutt, says 'Dream come true'

The video shows the Agneepath actor interacting with his fans at the gate of his residence. Dutt could be seen shaking hands and accepting letters during which a woman, who claims to be a die-hard fan of the actor, screams, "Mera sapna sakaar ho gaya (My dream is fulfilled)" after which he obliged her. Watch the video here:

Sanjay Dutt to mark his debut in South Film Industry with KGF 2

The Munna Bhai MBBS fame is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, KGF 2. The project comes as a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1. Sanjay Dutt gears up to essay the role of Adheera, while the film will focus on the journey of Rocky, a man who is feared by gangsters and is the most powerful individual in Mumbai.

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit theatres in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Recently, makers dropped the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 which sees Yash in a powerful avatar. The trailer builds anticipation among fans who are eager to see the fan-favourite actor in his best avatar to date.

KGF 2 becomes first Kannada film to be released at IMAX worldwide

Not only this, KGF Chapter 2 will be the first Kannada film to be released at IMAX worldwide. Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of the production company Hombale Films, tweeted, "Feeling very proud and elated in announcing this, #KGFChapter 2 is going to be the first Kannada movie to be released at IMAX worldwide. Fans in India can witness this spectacle, across ALL IMAX theatres in India from #April14. @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @IMAX."

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay