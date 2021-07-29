Sanjay Dutt Gets Interesting Birthday Wish From Friend 'Kamli'; Actor Says 'unbelievable'

Sanjay Dutt turned 62 on Thursday, July 29 and there were wishes galore for him from his fans around the world. There were heartwarming messages from his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and other celebrities of the film industry. However, one of the best wishes came from his close friend, Paresh Ghelani, aka 'Kamli' who welcomed him to the USA in style.

Sanjay Dutt's friend Paresh Ghelani's sky-high birthday wish

Paresh Ghelani had one of the most interesting ways to wish his friend. Dutt has landed in the USA, where Paresh resides and the latter flew a banner in the sky, that read 'Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt, Welcome to USA.' Paresh termed it as 'Blue sky possibilities' for his close friend.

The birthday boy was left awestruck and could be heard saying, "Thanks, this is unbelievable."

Paresh was heard saying, "Lovely California brother.'

Celebrities of the film industry too loved the manner in which the feelings were expressed. Dino Morea, Sophie Choudry, among others, gave their thumbs up to the post.

"Awww this is so so lovely! Please give him tons of love!! So happy to see him there with you, " read Sophie's message.

Dino wrote, "You are such a good friend Mr P. Wish the boss man. House is looking as usual, stunning."

Paresh is the friend of Dutt, on whom the character Kamli was based in his biopic Sanju. The role was so loved that Vicky Kaushal went on to win numerous awards for his portrayal. Even in the film, Ranbir Kapoor, who played Sanjay Dutt, was seen going to the USA and meeting Paresh.

Among the other heartwarming wishes was from Dutt's wife Maanayata.

"Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days😇...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ❤️...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you," was Maanayata's message.

Meanwhile, there were special events to mark his birthday. Among the most talked-about events was a special poster of his character Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2, being released as a treat for his fans.

