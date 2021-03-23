Sanjay Dutt Gets New Hairdo; Calls Stylist Shariq Ahemad A 'genius'

Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt was seen getting a new haircut by hairstylist Shariq Ahemad. The actor who will soon be appearing in the sequel film KGF Chapter 2 thanked Shariq for the new look and also called him a "genius". As soon as the post was released, fans of the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor have been drooling over his new look.

Sanjay Dutt's new look

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him getting a new look. In the caption, the actor wrote 'Genius at work! Thank you @shariqahemad84 for always being with me & for the new look.' The actor posed in a pair of goggles for the picture. Shariq Ahemad from whom the actor took the cut is the style director at Hakim's Aalim Hair Lounge.

Fans who are always drooling over Sanjay Dutt's photos rushed to shower their love for the actor. While many of them complimented the actor for his new look, others spammed the post with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons. Within minutes, the post garnered thousands of hits and comments.

More Sanjay Dutt trivia

Sanjay Dutt is an Indian actor who is known for his works in Bollywood films. He was born to legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. Sanjay made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Rocky in 1981. Since then, the actor has worked in several movies. The list of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster movies includes Khal Nayak (1993), Vaastav (1999), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Saajan (1991), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Sadak (1991), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Agneepath (2012), Naam (1986), and Kabzaa (1988). He has starred in over 150 movies since his debut. Sanjay Dutt's new movie KGF Chapter 2 will release on July 16, 2021.

Details about Sanjay Dutt's new movie KGF Chapter 2

On his birthday on July 29, 2020, the Vaastav actor revealed that he will be playing the role of Adheera in Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2. The film is the sequel to 2018's film KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash. The film cast Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is made under the banner Hombale Films.

Promo Image Source: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.