Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Share Throwback Videos On 15th Anniversary | Watch

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are celebrating 15 years of marriage. The KGF actor, on Saturday, took to social media to share a video montage detailing their years together. Along with the video, the actor also penned down a moving caption.

“Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always.”

The montage, in the Instagram video, showed a number of pictures from their past. The Instagram video starts with a picture of them together from when they got married and moves on to show different moments from their life.

Check out the post here:

While Maanayata Dutt commented with a number of heart emoticons, actor Zareen Khan also commented “Mubarak ho God bless.” Many fans also commented on the post to give their good wishes to the Bollywood couple.

Maanayata also shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish her husband a happy anniversary.

Check out her post below:

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata Dutt back in 2008, and the couple share twins Shahraan and Iqra together. The Bollywood actor was previously married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Sanjay Dutt is also a father to Trishala, whom he had with Richa.

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects

Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to appear in The Virgin Tree, a sci-fi horror comedy which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari.

He is going to appear in the upcoming film Leo with actor Thalapathy Vijay. Sanjay Dutt will also appear in an untitled comedy alongside Arshad Warsi.