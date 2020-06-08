Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sanjay & Manyata Dutt's Lovely Pic Is A Sight For The Sore Eyes

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt are among the list of couples in Bollywood who are fan-favourites. Recently, a few pictures of the duo have taken the internet by storm. These pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt that were shared online will leave you stunned to see the chemistry between the two. The pictures also prove that Sanjay and Manyata are meant for each other.

In the first picture, Sanjay and Manyata Dutt can be seen spotted for the first time for an award function. They can be seen all decked up in their glamourous avatar. The second post is of Sanjay and Manyata Dutt’s wedding pic. The duo can be seen all smiles at the camera. The two can be seen sporting a similar coloured nude outfit giving fans complete couple goals.

In the third picture, one can see Sanjay Dutt wearing a baby pink shirt and blue jeans. While Manyata Dutt can be seen sporting a baby pink dress. She completed the look with a curly wet hairdo, statement earrings and dewy makeup. In the fourth pic, one can see Manyata Dutt posing with her kids looking adorable. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to write all things love. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote, “After all she’s the women who made the change, everyone should have a wife like her”, “adorable picture,” “cute,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front

Sanjay Dutt is all set to start filming the action comedy-drama, Blockbuster Gang once the nationwide lockdown is lifted, producer Sandip Singh said. The team plans to go to floors in July-August, if everything goes well, according to the filmmaker. The film is co-produced by Dutt and Anand Pandit.

Blockbuster Gang's story revolves around three dons and members of their gang who are striving to one day become a don. The film's cast will be complete post lockdown, Singh had informed earlier.

The actor is currently spending time with his loved ones in his Mumbai home. He also goes on to share several posts on social media keeping fans entertained. He is often seen sharing several throwback posts, taking fans a trip down the memory lane.

