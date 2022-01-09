Sanjay Dutt On His Fight With Lung Cancer: 'It Came Down To Willpower & Preserving Faith'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020. Earlier, on the occasion of his twins' birthday, Sanjay revealed that he has beaten cancer, terming it victorious. In a recent interview with a web portal, Sanjay has opened up about his battle, stating that it was all about willpower and keeping the faith.

Sanjay stated that the cancer battle eventually came down to willpower and keeping faith. The Agneepath actor mentioned that he was able to recover with the support of family, doctors and well-wishers and God's grace. Earlier, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor had stated on social media about his recovery status.

Taking to Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

He further added, "This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Giving special thanks to the doctor, he stated, "I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful."

Sanjay Dutt on the work front

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2, which is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language period drama action film. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

