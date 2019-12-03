Sanjay Dutt Highlights His Parents' Preachings; 'stay Grounded With Success'

Sanjay Dutt is not only loved by his fans for his phenomenal movies but is also looked up to for his amazing ways of being a responsible parent and a doting son. Be it his recent release Prassthanam or his upcoming K.G.F: Chapter 2, Baba’s fans are always in awe of watching him on the big screen. Sanjay Dutt has come a long way in the industry and has time and again spoken about his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt's constant support throughout his journey. Dutt is now gearing up for his upcoming flick Panipat that is just two days away from its release and the actor has already been busy promoting it. While talking to the media, Sanjay Dutt had many things to tell his fans.

Sanjay Dutt opens up about his parents’ preachings

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen promoting Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his experience with the plethora of movies and scripts he has come across in his life. Furthermore, Dutt was also questioned about his massive stardom and how people across various generations have been looking up to him. To this, the Khalnayak of Bollywood shared that his parents had always taught him to stay grounded with the success he came across in his life. He added that according to his parents, when people fly high, they tend to fall harder. He concluded saying that one should always keep their feet to the ground, only then people would adore and love them always.

Read | Sanjay Dutt: Breaking Down The Actor's Fierce Look From 'Panipat'

Read | Panipat: Arjun Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt's New Poster Gives A Glimpse Of The Epic Battle

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in his upcoming flick Panipat. Its trailer was unveiled on November 4 and garnered a positive response from fans. The movie will chronicle the story of the time when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to battle against the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. This historical drama entails the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat. The movie hits the theatres on December 6.

Read | Sunil Deodhar Says 'No More Alliance With TDP'

Read | Here's What Sunil Dutt, The President Of Reliance Jio Had To Say On Winning The Telecom Category

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.