Sanjay Dutt Pays Courtesy Visit To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Calls Him A ‘visionary'

B-town actor Sanjay Dutt recently paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On Thursday, the KGF 2 star headed to his Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from his meeting with the CM. The pictures uploaded by Dutt saw him and Eknath Shinde sitting on a sofa and it seemed like the duo were having some deep conversations. The actor even called the CM a 'visionary' and a 'simple man'.

The post came a day after Eknath Shinde visited Mumbai's MMRDA ground to mark the occasion of Dussehra. In his rally speech, Shinde reaffirmed his belief in the idea of a "true Shiv Sainik" and paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. Shinde began his speech with chants honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then kneeled in front of the audience, bowed, and thanked them for their support.

Sanjay Dutt calls Eknath Shinde a 'visionary'

As Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy visit to Shinde, the former headed to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for him. "Met with our honourable CM @mieknathshinde Ji, a visionary and the most simple man. Honoured to have met him and spoken about so many things at length. Thank you and God bless you, Shinde Saab! Hoping to meet you again soon. Jai Bhole Nath," Dutt wrote.

Sanjay Dutt extends Dussehra's wishes

On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt also wished his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. He headed to his Instagram handle and posted a picture featuring Lord Rama's hand holding a bow. Sharing the picture, the Shamshera actor wished happiness and prosperity to everyone. "May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on earth and bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Vijay Dashami," he wrote.

Dutt even shared some glimpses from his Dussehra celebrations as he could be seen doing havan on an auspicious day. "Held an auspicious havan for Navratra and offered prayers to the Goddess of wisdom, Baglamukhi Mata, for everyone's good health and happiness. May her pristine avatar shower blessings on all of you. Jai Maata Di," he mentioned.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. Though the film didn't go well with the audience, his previous film KGF Chapter 2 broke records at the Box Office. Not only the actor, but the entire cast also gained immense praise for their performances. For the future, Dutt has a slew of films lined up in his kitty including The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi.

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay