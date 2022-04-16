Sanjay Dutt Recalls The Day He Learnt About His Cancer Diagnosis; 'I Cried For 2-3 Hours'

Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his cancer journey, stating that he cried for two to three hours after learning about his diagnosis. In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the KGF Chapter 2 star mentioned that his diagnosis came amid the COVID lockdown when one fine day he was 'totally out of breath' while doing daily chores.

After consulting his doctor, the actor went for an x-ray, only to find more that half of his lungs covered in water. He added, "They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer." He further mentioned that his sister broke the news to him, as they planned the future course of action.

Sanjay Dutt recalls learning about his cancer diagnosis

He added, "I did cry for two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything, these flashes come and I said, I am going to stop getting weak." The actor decided to seek treatment in the US, however, had to continue his treatment in the country as he didn't get a visa.

Sanjay Dutt stated how Rakesh Roshan also suggested a doctor to him. He added, "They told me that I’d lose hair and other things would happen, I’d vomit, so I told the doctor mereko kuch nahi hoga, I’ll not lose hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled."

The actor then spoke about how he consistently worked out by playing badminton and cycling after the chemotherapy sessions. "It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two-three hours," he mentioned.

He then concluded with a motivational note, stating that one needs to challenge cancer to fight it. "Today, It’s been two months I have been going to the gym, I lost nice weight, I’m getting my muscles back, I am getting to be my old self. You know that Sanjay Dutt, I want to be that Sanjay Dutt back. I let myself go, now I won’t,” he iterated.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DUTTSANJAY)