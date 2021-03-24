Sanjay Dutt Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In Mumbai, Praises The Team For Their Hard Work

Following a few Bollywood celebs who took the COVID-19 vaccine, actor Sanjay Dutt is the recent addition to the list. The actor recently shared a piece of blissful news stating how he got vaccinated recently in Mumbai. He even wrote words of praises to the entire team of doctors and the hospital staff for doing a good job.

Sanjay Dutt takes the COVID-19 vaccine shot at BKC Jumbo in Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Twitter handle and posted this photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting on a couch in a black tee and a pair of blue jeans and black shoes. He can be seen taking the COVID-19 vaccine while a doctor can be seen flashing a thumbs up, while standing at the back.

In the caption, he stated that he received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre and added that he wanted to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job. He then stated he had so much love and respect for the doctors and their team and for the hard work they have been doing. He then wrote Jai Hind in the end.

Many of his fans took to Sanjay Dutt’s Twitter post and wished good health and safety to him while many others even asked the actor about his experience post-COVID-19 vaccination. Many also urged the actor to take care of himself as they love him a lot. Some of the fans also praised his look and stated that he looked stunning while some others dropped in heart symbols for the actor to express their affection for him. Many also added heart-eyed emojis in the comments as they were amazed by Sanjay Dutt's new look. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sanjay Dutt’s news of getting vaccinated.

Other Bollywood celebs who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine are namely Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Johnny Lever, Satish Shah, Shilpa Shirodkar, Meghna Naidu, Paresh Rawal, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, Satish Kaushik, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra, Raju Kher, Himani Shivpuri, Shabana Azmi, Gulshan Grover, Simi Grewal, Kirron Kher, and a couple of others.

Image Source- Sanjay Dutt Instagram