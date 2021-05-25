Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Father Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary; Says, "Miss You"

Sanjay Dutt is known to be quite upfront about his personal life and often shares his family pictures on Instagram. On the occasion of his father Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary, Sanjay has shared a picture of the two which shows a candid moment between the father-son duo. Sanjay also shared a few heartfelt words about his late father and paid his tribute for him in the caption. The post soon received a wave of reactions from fans, who joined him in paying their respects to Sunil Dutt, saying that they “miss him”.

Sanjay Dutt’s heartfelt message to his father Sunil Dutt

May 25 marks Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary and his son Sanjay has made sure to share his memory with fans. He has shared an old picture of the two, where Sanjay is visibly in his youth. In the caption, Sanjay said that his father was not only a parent, but also “an idol, a friend, a mentor”, adding that his father was “everything” to him. He simply concluded his message by writing, “Love you dad, miss you”. His fans promptly took to the comments section to pay tributes to the late actor, calling him a “legend” and saying that they miss him.

IMAGE: SANJAY DUTT'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A few weeks back, Sanjay had also shared a post remembering his mother Nargis on her death anniversary, which falls on May 3. The picture that he shared in the post shows a rare glimpse of Nargis with Sanjay when he was barely an infant. His fans sent all kinds of excited reactions to the picture, expressing their surprise at his rare and unseen picture with his mother.

Sanjay Dutt followed his father’s footsteps in the film industry and made his debut decades ago in Rocky, which released in 1981. He eventually starred alongside his father in the first instalment of Munnabhai film series, which saw them playing father and son in reel life as well. Sanjay has worked in a long list of popular films during the course of his career such as Dhamaal, Agneepath, Panipat and many more. He will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2.

IMAGE: SANJAY DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

