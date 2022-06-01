Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary; 'Your Spirit Lifted Me...'

On June 1, 2022, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt marked his late mother Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary with an emotional post on his social media space, mentioning her as a 'spirit' that lifted him at his lowest. The iconic actress of Indian cinema Nargis bid adieu to the world on May 3, 1981. Nargis, who was married to Sunil Dutt, had put up a tough fight against pancreatic cancer until she passed away in 1981.

Nargis Dutt is known for her remarkable performance in gems like Mother India, Awara, Shree 420, Andaz, Chori Chori, Aah, Aag and Barsaat. Apart from her acting skills, she was also looked up to by many regarding her sense of fashion. Nargis was one of the first to wear a short crop. She was also given the title of ‘Lady in White’ given her interest in wearing white sarees.

Sanjay Dutt remembers her mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with his mother Nargis Dutt. Sharing a throwback picture, the KGF 2 fame actor wrote in the caption, "Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma."

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also headed to the photo-blogging site and penned a heartfelt note which read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human being. In her short life of 52 years she lived fully loved completely and laughed wholeheartedly she touched so many lives with her goodness and pure heart. Love you forever and ever Mom and miss you dearly."

This is not the first time that Dutt has remembered his late mother, but on Mother's Day, he shared a throwback picture with Nargis and penned a heartfelt note for her. The Agneepath actor mentioned how his mother will never be enough for him, therefore thanking her to having had her as a mother.

Dutt wrote, "Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother #HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there".

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay