Sanjay Dutt Remembers Parents On Their Anniversary: 'They Taught Me Real Meaning Of Love'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his official Instagram handle on March 11 and shared a monochrome picture featuring his father Sunil Dutt and mother, Nargis. Remembering his parents on their wedding anniversary, Sanjay posted the candid picture where the couple can be seen laughing together adorably. Sharing the picture, Sanjay penned a heartfelt caption. Wishing his parents on their anniversary, he wrote that it was them who taught him ‘the real meaning of love’.

In the throwback picture, Nargis can be seen donning an embroidered white saree, while Sunil sported a black tee which he paired with a blazer. Sanjay Dutt's parents can be seen lost in each other's eyes as they were captured candidly. As for the caption, Dutt wrote, “Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad” with a red heart.

As soon as the black and white picture was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to send their love in the comments section. A fan commented, “Friendship is the first string of Love… Love this pair”. Another one wrote, “So beautiful pic sir”, while a user simply called the couple, ‘favourite’ and dropped a red heart. Another user commented, “Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah on both of you”.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis fell in love with each other on the sets of Mother India, when a fire broke out, penned author, Kishwar Desai in her book, Darlingji. They were said to grow closer while they were recovering from the injuries. Nargis and Sunil's marriage was also one of the earliest high-profile, inter-religion marriages. Nargis passed away in the year 1991 after battling with cancer, while Sunil passed away on May 25, 2005, due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is quite active on Instagram as he constantly treats his fans and followers with snippets from his personal and professional life. On March 8, 2021, Sanjay shared a series of pictures featuring most of the women in life, celebrating International Women’s Day. The first picture showed him posing with his better half, Maanayata Dutt, while the rest of the pictures featured his mother, Nargis, along with his sisters and himself. One of the pictures also features Sanjay’s two daughters, Trishala and Iqra.

