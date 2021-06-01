Sanjay Dutt Shares Unseen Pictures Of His Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt's Instagram handle treated the fans and followers of the actor alike with never-before-seen pictures of him along with his mother, the late legendary actor Nargis Dutt on the occasion of Nargis' birth anniversary. Sanjay Dutt's unseen photos see a younger version of the KGF: Chapter 2 actor along with some of his siblings throughout the years. Additionally, the actor can also be seen implying that there hasn't ever been anyone like Nargis ji. Sanjay Dutt's unseen photos can be found below.

Sanjay Dutt shares never-before-seen pictures on the occasion of his mother Nargis' birth anniversary

This, however, isn't the first time that Sanjay Dutt's Instagram family has got to see the actor taking a trip down memory lane. Over the years, he has shared nearly countless pictures of his mother Nargis as well as his late father, Sunil Dutt, who reportedly played a very important part in his life. Back in the day, Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of a younger version of him and his father engaging in what appears to be a candid moment between the duo. The same can be found below.

When Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother on anniversary

A little less than a month ago, the actor was seen yet again remembering his late mother on her death anniversary. As seen in Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post from back then, Nargis can be seen cradling an infant Sanjay Dutt in her arms. The Munnabhai M.B.B.S. actor coupled the same with a note. The note can be found below.

About Sanjay Dutt's upcoming professional commitments

As far as Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects are concerned, the actor will be next seen as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. Adheera is supposedly going to be the main antagonist of the upcoming Yash-starrer. A character poster of the same can be found below.

Sanjay Dutt's character poster as Adheera

IMAGE: SANJAY DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.