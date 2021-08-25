Sanjay Dutt, Son Shahraan 'on Road To Recovery' Post Injury, Use Crutches In New Video

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his son Shahraan who had injured their legs recently, are on a ‘road to recovery’ in a new video by Maanayata Dutt. Maanayata took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her son and husband taking support of each other as they limp and walk with a stick. While captioning the post, she informed that both of them are recovering from the injury. Sanjay and Shahraan were seen smiling in the video as they try to walk while taking support of the stick.

Sanjay Dutt and his son Shahraan try to walk with a stick post injury

Sanjay Dutt suffered a sports injury on his heel while playing badminton. Shahraan was also hurt recently and his plaster was removed last week. Sanjay and Maanayata live with their kids in Dubai these days. They recently visited his daughter Trishala in the US on his 62nd birthday. Trishala who works as a Psychotherapist in the US shared pictures and videos from the celebrations and she booked him an airplane banner with a birthday message.

A year ago, the Panipat actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and recovered a few months later. After the diagnosis, Maanayata had written a long note to his fans, updating them with Sanjay's condition. Previously on Maanayata’s birthday, Sanjay Dutt had penned a note along with a picture while professing his love for her. “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday, Mom! (sic),” he wrote then. Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008. Their children, twins Iqra and Shahraan, were born in 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is basking in the success of his latest film Bhuj: The Pride of India. He played an R&AW agent in the movie, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and others. Other than this, he will next be seen in the highly anticipated film KGF Chapter 2 where he will be seen playing the antagonist and Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: MAANAYATADUTT/Instagram