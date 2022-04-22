Sanjay Dutt Spills Beans On 3rd Instalment Of 'Munna Bhai'; 'making Every Effort For It'

While Sanjay Dutt has essayed many exceptional roles in his career, the actor's stint as Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani's franchise is etched in the audience's hearts. The actor took on the role of a gangster and medical student Murliprasad Sharma, alongside Arshad Warsi's Circuit in the 2003 film, which was followed up by 2006's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

With more than 15 years gone by since the last Munna Bhai film, fans are eagerly waiting to get updates on the franchise's third instalment. Breaking the silence on the same, Sanjay Dutt revealed that makers are 'making every effort' so that Munna Bhai 3 comes to fruition.

Sanjay Dutt spills beans on the third instalment of Munna Bhai

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the KGF Chapter 2 star mentioned, "Of course, we're making every effort for Munna Bhai 3. Rajkumar (Rajkumar Hirani the Director) also wants to do it, so I hope we're able to make it happen soon."

He added that while he and Hirani have done films like PK post Munna Bhai, fans are most interested to know about the latter. He quipped, "So I'll finally say this that the fans should please ask Raju Hirani also so that we finally get it."

The last instalment, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, revolved around Sanjay's interaction with Mahatma Gandhi's spirit, as he starts practising what he refers to as 'Gandhigiri' in order to help people with their problems. Apart from being a box office success, the film bagged several accolades including 4 National Film Awards. It also became the first Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations, apart from being screened at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. It also starred Vidya Balan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Dia Mirza among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of the KGF: Chapter 2, which is minting impressive collections at the box office. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film saw Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, alongside Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. Mounted on a budget of ₹100 crores, it's the most expensive Kannada film ever made.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SANJAYDUTT/ TWITTER/ @BOLLYWOODIRECT)