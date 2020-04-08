Sanjay Dutt Was A Part Of Few Films That Were Later Shelved; See The List Here

Sanjay Dutt has come a long way since his first movie Rocky. The actor has been through many ups and downs in his career which has been documented in his biopic that released in the recent past. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor who played the role of Sanjay Dutt. While this film saw the light of the day, there are several other films which Sanjay Dutt was signed, but unfortunately, they were shelved and never released.

Sanjay Dutt starred in these shelved films

Tu Hi Meri Arzoo

Tu Hi Meri Arzoo is another film that was shelved. The filmmakers of the movie are unknown but according to IMDb trivia, the film was going to feature Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt.

Borivali

Sujoy Ghosh planned this film in 2005 with Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. Due to various reasons, the project never took off as Ghosh's plans were not able to materialise into a film.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Jailor Qaidi

The film going to be produced by Pushpa S. Chaudhary and directed by Partho Ghosh, starring Manisha Koirala & Sanjay Dutt. The film was announced in the early 1990s but never made it to theatres.

Also Read: 'Eat Well, Keep Exercising': Sanjay Dutt Urges Fans To Maintain Fitness Amid Lockdown

Tala Chabi

The movie was supposed to star Vinod Khanna and Sanjay Dutt and to be produced by Romu Sippy. It was planned that the direction of the movie will be done by Raj N Sippy. The film was earlier to be made with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Rati Agnihotri.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Dishes Out 'workout Goals' In Video; Leaves Netizens & Varun Dhawan Awestruck

Indradhanush

Producer Salim signed Sanjay for this film but in the early 1990s, Sanjay Dutt reportedly walked out of the project. Reports suggest that his withdrawal obviously did not happen amicably. The project was cancelled thereafter. The film was to be directed by Raj N Sippy but never ended up releasing.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Movies That His Fans Should Not Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.