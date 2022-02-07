Sanjay Dutt To Launch Production House With Aim To Revive 'golden Era Of Heroes' In B'wood

Touted as one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has decided to embark on a new path in his career by launching his own production house called Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The actor, who will be seen in a number of highly anticipated films of the year namely Prithviraj, Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and more, has a number of blockbuster films to his name over a career spanning nearly four decades. The actor has reportedly launched the banner with an aim which he revealed in a recent interview.

Sanjay Dutt to launch production house- Three Dimension Motion Pictures

In an interview with Variety, the 62-year-old actor spoke about his production house- Three Dimension Motion Pictures- and his aim to revive the 'golden age of heroism' in Bollywood through the venture. Citing PAN India blockbusters like Pushpa and Baahubali, the actor informed the outlet that he wants to bring back what the 'South Indian films are doing now'. He also wishes to revive the 'heroism, the heroic roles, the mass love and everything' that was earlier seen in Bollywood.

Naming some of the biggest action heroes of Hollywood like Denzel Washington, Kevin Costner and Mel Gibson, the actor added that a 'little gap' of what these Hollywood stars are doing is missing in Bollywood. He further stated, ''I’m trying to get that gap back, of a hero of that age, who can perform and who can fight and who can stand for his rights,'' The seasoned actor further added that he wants to witness 'those days of heroism' make a comeback in Bollywood.

He stated, ''The golden age, it just can’t die. Even if you look at Hollywood, it exists there, and in the South. I don’t know what happened to Bollywood. But that’s what we’re trying to get back, those days of heroism''

More on Sanjay Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures

As per the outlet, the new production house's slate includes a feature directorial debutant Sidhaant Sachdev's horror-comedy flick titled The Virgin Tree. The film will reportedly feature four newcomers and the principal photography will commence later in May. The rest of the slate includes a family drama along with action films with new actors as well as an actioner with 'a mature man' as a hero. Sanjay Dutt revealed during the interview that he will be starring in only a few of the films as he wants to experience being a producer on the other side of the camera.

Image: @duttsanjay/Instagram