Sanjay Dutt Visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur House, Pays 'courtesy Call' To Family

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur and it was said to be a courtesy call. The Minister for Road Transport & Highways took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the meeting while thanking the actor for his visit. Maintaining social distancing in one of the pictures, Dutt can be seen greeting Gadkari and his wife Kanchar Gadkari from a distance while in the other he can be seen interacting with Nitin.

Sanjay Dutt visits Nitin Gadkari's house

"Abhineta Sanjay Dutt Ji ne Nagpur me srishtachar bhet ki (Sanjay Dutt pays a courtesy visit in Nagpur)," Gadkari captioned the post. Several fans of the actor were quick to hail his sincere efforts to inquire about the well-being of the minister and his wife during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor on the other hand who is juggling between work and family who is currently staying in Dubai is now a Golden Visa holder for the UAE. He had earlier expressed his gratitude and shared that he was ‘honoured’ about the felicitation. The actor had shared pictures from the moment when he was felicitated. The Munnabhai MBBS star posed with Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, and also thanked the UAE Media Office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of K.G.F Chapter 2, wherein he will be seen essaying the antagonist Adheera. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. He will also be seen in Prithviraj and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. In October 2020, he informed fans that he has beaten the disease."The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family," he wrote then.

IMAGE: DUTTSANJAY/NITINGADKARI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.