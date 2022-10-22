Sanjay Dutt Wishes His 'God-given Blessings' Shahraan And Iqra On Their Birthday

Sanjay Dutt penned a special note for his kids Shahraan and Iqra on their birthday, reflecting on how they've grown into 'wonderful individuals' with each passing year. The Munna Bhai hitmaker shared a collage featuring pictures of Shahraan and Iqra and called them 'my God-given blessings'. Sanjay shares the twins with his wife Maanayata Dutt and is also a father to Trishala Dutt, who he welcomed with his late first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt wishes his twins Shahraan and Iqra on birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood star shared adorable photos of his little ones and wrote, "To @duttshahraan and @duttiqra, Watching you grow older and become even more wonderful individuals each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts that life could bring to my heart. Happy Birthday to my God-given blessings." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Trishala Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday my darlings, I love you," while celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also wished the kids.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008, following which they welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010.

More on Sanjay Dutt's work front

The actor was last seen in the period drama film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The Karan Malhotra directorial bombed at the Box Office. However, his previous film KGF Chapter 2, co-starring Yash, Raveena Tandon and more was a blockbuster hit.

According to Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming gangster-based action thriller. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the pan-India film will reportedly be Vijay's biggest release in the Hindi market. Not just this, he also has films like The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi in the pipeline.

