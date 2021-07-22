Sanjay Dutt Writes Birthday Letter For Wife Maanayata, Calls Her 'light Of My Life'

Sanjay Dutt, one of the prominent actors in the Bollywood industry who has showcased some of his phenomenal performances in several movies. As the actor recently celebrated his wife, Manyata’s birthday, he went down memory lane and shared some of their memorable moments on social media along with a heartwarming birthday note for her. The moment his post surfaced on the internet, many of his fans were left in awe of his love for his wife and dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments while received ‘love’ from his wife.

Sanjay Dutt recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip showcasing some of the precious moments he spent with his wife, Manyata. The video gave glimpses of the time when they posed for the camera in the most romantic way.

In the caption, Sanjay Dutt addressed a letter to Manyata thanking her for always being there for him and his family. He wrote, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!”

Many fans took to Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were on seeing how much he loved his wife. Some of the fans also added emotional face emojis in the comment sections to express how their love left them in awe. Even Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Manyata reacted to his birthday post ad poured in hearts emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post.

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Sadak 2 and Torbaaz is now set to appear in his upcoming movies namely Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 and Prithviraj. Bhuj: The Pride of India consists of an ensemble cast of many talented actors namely Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, etc and is expected to release on August 13, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the Kannada movie, KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Raveena Tandon and others. Shamshera will be a period action drama in which he will be playing the lead role while his role in Prithviraj hasn’t been disclosed yet.

