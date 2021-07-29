Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday: Daughter Trishala Wishes Father With Amazing Surprise L WATCH

Actor Sanjay Dutt rang in his 62nd birthday in a unique style in the US. The actor who traveled all the way to celebrate his birthday with his daughter Trishala Dutt received a beautiful surprise from her on the special occasion. Trishala shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories while giving a glimpse of the mesmerizing birthday present.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala surprises father with a wonderful gift

In the clips, Trishala Dutt wished Sanjay Dutt with a message "happy birthday Sanjay Dutt, welcome to the USA" with a banner flown on an airplane. As the aircraft flew around, the message was displayed across the sky for a few minutes. Trishala added the location of the video as Los Angeles, at what seemed to be their home. She captioned the clip, "happy birthday papa dukes!!!!@duttsanjay Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," followed by a bunch of crying and red heart emojis. She also added 'party time', 'happy birthday,' and 'I love you' stickers to the clips.

As the video continued, Sanjay is seen walking around giving a sneak peek into the house. Apart from this, Trishala also posted throwback pictures with Sanjay wherein the actor can be seen looking at his phone while in the other Trishala gives him a peck on his cheek as he makes an annoyed face. Sanjay Dutt also received a beautiful set of wishes from his wife Maanayata Dutt who penned adorable wishes to celebrate the joyful day. While extending her love, Maanyata wrote, “Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health, and success..may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s birthday celebrations turned double after the makers of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled his fierce and mighty look as Adheera. Sanjay will be seen playing the antagonist in the forthcoming highly anticipated film. KGF 2 is helmed by Prashant Neel and the makers are eyeing a September release date after it was postponed from July 16.

IMAGE: TRISHALADUTT/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.