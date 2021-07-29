Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: Times When The Actor Turned Singer For His Movies

Sanjay Dutt is one of the phenomenal actors in the Hindi film industry who has been a significant part of some iconic movies in his career. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor has turned singer for many of his films and garnered appreciation for his performance. He sang for many of his films namely Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khoobsurat, Chal Mere Bhai, and others.

When Sanjay Dutt turned singer

Munna Bhai MBBS

This has been one of the iconic movies in Sanjay Dutt’s career in which he essayed the role of a local gangster. As the movie was a massive hit among the audience, even the film's music album received a positive response. The actor sang one of the songs in the film named ‘M bole to’ alongside other singers namely Vinod Rathod, Priya Marekar, and Prachi. The lyrics of the song were written by the famous Indian lyricist and Urdu poet, Rahat Indori.

Khoobsurat

Released in 1999, Sanjay Dutt was seen opposite Urmila Matondkar in the film. He played the role of a con man and later transforms into an honest guy after he meets his love interest in the movie. Sanjay Dutt sang one song in the film, called ‘Aye Shivani’ alongside Shraddha Pandit while the lyrics were written by Gulzar. Though the movie received average reviews from the audience, Sanjay Dutt’s song became a massive hit among the fans in no time.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

After the first film's success, the makers came up with this sequel that was also loved by the audience. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Shantanu Moitra with Sanjay Dutt as the singer for one song named ‘Samjho Ho Hi Gaya’ alongside Arshad Warsi and Vinod Rathod.

Chal Mere Bhai

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie could not do well among the audience but the soundtrack received positive reviews. Composed by Anand-Milind, the soundtrack of the film became the 15th highest seller during that year. It consisted of 10 tracks out of which one song was sung by Sanjay Dutt namely ‘Chal Mere Bhai’.

Hathyar

The movie was released in 2002 and was a sequel to Sanjay Dutt’s iconic movie, Vaastav. The cast involved actors namely Shilpa Shetty, Sharad Kapoor, Deepak Tijori, Shakti Kapoor, among others. Sanjay Dutt sang the song ‘Chaha Tha Tumhe’ alongside Alka Yagnik. Despite the success of the first film, this movie could not do well at the box office as well as among the critics.

IMAGE: SANJAY DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

