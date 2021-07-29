Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: Wife Maanayata Dutt Shares A Heart-warming Birthday Wish; See Pics

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. star Sanjay Dutt recently celebrated his 62nd birthday on Thursday, July 29. The actor received a plethora of wishes and love from fans and celebrities via social media. However, one birthday wish stood the most for the netizens and it came from his wife on Instagram. Take a look.

Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's birthday

Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, Maanayata Dutt shared an unseen picture with her husband. Wishing him love and health, she wrote, 'Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days😇...wishing you love, peace, health and success ❤️...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you❤️🤗#happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod 🙏'.

The couple got married in 2008 and share 10-year-old twins together namely Shahraan and Iqra. The senior actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma who died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. The couple shared a daughter named Trishala Dutt who also took to her Instagram to wish her father on his birthday. To celebrate his birthday with his eldest daughter, the actor jetted off to the US and received a special surprise birthday gift from her. Trishala documented the surprise on her Instagram stories.

More on Sanjay Dutt's movies

Son of renowned actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt is touted as one of the most prominent figures in Bollywood. Surrounded by controversies throughout his career, the actor managed to established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the film industry. Sanjay Dutt's movies Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Vaastav: The Reality, Mission Kashmir and Lage Raho Munna Bhai are some of his career's biggest hits.

The actor has an impressive track record of working in movies ranging from comedy to action. Over the years, the actor revamped his image from a tough hero to a sinister villain. His portrayal of Kancha Cheena in 2012 crime-drama Agneepath was met with heaps of positive feedback. Continuing the saga, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner K.G.F Chapter 2 where he will portray the role of the ultimate supervillain.

IMAGE- MAANAYATA DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

