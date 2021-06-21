Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Spills The Beans On Her Relationship Status

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who is a psychotherapist, is very active on her social media handles. Dutt often hosts interesting conversational sessions with her followers on social media. Trishala recently held a Q&A session on Instagram and revealed her relationship status.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Trishala held a session where a follower asked her if she is currently single. Replying to the question, she wrote, “Thank you”. She added, “yes I’m currently single and I haven’t found anybody special”. She continued, “speaking of dating… I will definitely do a topic about the psychology and human behaviour behind the term ‘Ghosting’”. She also said, “FYI – I don’t have all the answers, I'm not an expert on dating/relationships and I stay getting ghosted 24/7”. She concluded by saying, “However, I can definitely shed light on the behaviour and why it happens”. Take a look at Trishala Dutt's Instagram post below.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala on being judged

Trishala Dutt recently revealed that she has been judged since childhood because of her surname, which carries the legacy of her grandparents Sunil and Nargis Dutt. A fan recently asked Trishala how she dealt with people constantly judging her. She responded that she had been judged by others since the first day she 'took a breath.' She went on to say that it came with the family name.

Trishala, on the other hand, saw it positively and urged netizens not to take judgmental people personally. “When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with, and they begin judging the world around them,” she wrote.

She also urged her followers to treat everyone with dignity, love, and compassion, even those who “judge and criticise you harshly”. According to Trishala, it is ‘not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do it’. She signed off her answer with the message, “Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter". Take a look at the post below.

Image: Trishala Dutt's Instagram

