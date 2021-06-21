Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Says She Gets Judged Always, Says 'comes With Family Name'

Celebrities of the film industry are often subjected to intense trolling. This sometimes carries on to their children as well, and this is not restricted to just the ones who enter the film industry, but even the others. Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt recently revealed that due to her surname, that carries the legacy of her grandparents Sunil and Nargis Dutt, she was judged since her childhood.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala on being judged

A follower asked Trishala during an interactive session on Instagram how she dealt with people judging her constantly. She replied that she had people judging her since the first day she ‘took breath.’ She added that it came along with the family name.

Trishala, however, had a positive take on it, and urged netizens to not take judgemental people personally. She also wrote, “When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost and disconnected from themselves and world around them, they begin to project their own darkness on to the people they inteact with and they start judging the world around them.”

Trishala stated that such people tend to judge, blame and criticise those around them and people did not do so when they were happy.

She also urged her followers to treat everyone with respect, love and compassion, including ‘those who judge and criticise you harshly’. Trishala stated that it was ‘not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do it.’

She signed off her answer with the message, “Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter."

Trishala lives in New York and her response came from her work as a psychotherapist. During the interactive session, she answered many other questions related to her profession and even her personal life.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, she also shared a snap with Sanjay Dutt on Father’s Day. Calling him ‘Papa Dukes’, she expressed her love to him.