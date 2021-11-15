Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Talks About Acting Plans, Says 'busy Building My Legacy'

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala, who works as a psychotherapist in the US, recently answered some personal questions during the Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. From questions ranging from her mental health status to her Bollywood debut, her fans were curious to know her views on the said topics.

A common question that Trishala faces now and then is about her Bollywood debut. Hailing from a family that has a strong legacy in films, the star kid shares she has her own plans. A follower asked her about her interest in pursuing a career in acting and carrying forward Sanjay Dutt’s legacy. Giving a great reply to the fans, Trishala wrote, “No (smiley face) I'm busy building on leaving my own legacy behind.”

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares views on marriage and joining Bollywood

Another curious fan asked her about her plans of getting married anytime soon. The 33-year-old confessed that dating at this age and day is ‘a disaster’. However, she said that she will get married when she finds a ‘proper gentleman.’ “Ohhhhh (facepalm emoji) It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about,” she said in her reply to a fan asking about her wedding plans.

“Dating in this age is a disaster. An utmost disaster. There's always someone thinking they can do better lol. I'll get married whenever I find a proper gentleman that treats me with respect, love, and appreciation that I deserve. And of course, vice-versa. Happy wife - happy life,” she wrote.

She was also asked how she was when her mother, Richa Sharma, died. “I was 8 years old. And this December 2021 will be 25 years since she's been gone,” she said. Trishala lives in the US, but she often shares pictures with her father, Sanjay Dutt, and his present wife, Maanayata Dutt, and smothers her stepbrother and sister with love. Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with first wife Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

(Image: Instagram/TrishalaDutt)