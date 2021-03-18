Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Wants To Join FBI, Says 'I Like Having Options'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, recently started an AMA session on Instagram where she addressed questions on her professional career. During the session, one of the users asked whether she would have gone into acting if she would not have been working as a Psychotherapist in New York City. Trishala gave an elaborate answer to the question and shared her interest of joining the FBI.

Trishala Dutt shares views about working for the FBI

"Would you have gone into acting like your family if you didn't pursue your career?" the fan asked. Trishala quickly responded to the fan and wrote that she would have never pursued her career in acting and instead she would have been seen herself as an FBI agent. Further, she said that she can still get into the profession as she is currently doing "forensic psychology." Sharing her views on the same, she wrote, "A large part of what a criminal psychologist does is studying why people commit crimes. They may also assess criminals in order to evaluate the risk of recidivism which means (how likely the person is to re-offend in the future) or make educated guesses about the actions that a criminal may have taken."

Continuing, she explained, "Criminal psychologists work closely with police and federal agents to solve crimes, often by developing profiles of murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals. However, If I chose to continue with what I'm doing right now, I will be opening up my own practice one day. I like having options." READ | 'Treated me like trash': Trishala Dutt talks about relationship, gives a piece of advice

Apart from answering a question about her career, Trishala who has spoken several times about the untimely death of her boyfriend and how it had affected her, addressed one of her fan's questions about how the latter passed away. "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name," an Instagram user asked. However, Trishala was in no mood to entertain their insensitive questions. READ | Trishala Dutt responds to netizen who asked her cause of her boyfriend's death, read Trishala started off by 'apologising in advance' if her response seemed cold to others. She said she wishes to "educate people about basic social 101 skills. I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - It's natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is 'none of your business,' right?" she said before adding, "The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death." At last, while concluding, she wrote, "I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- 'If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back." (Image credit: Trishala Dutt/ Instagram)

